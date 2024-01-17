MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA AND ARIZONA — Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) has sold four office assets across three states for gross proceeds totaling approximately $43.1 million. The properties included: a 143,650-square-foot building in Tucson, Ariz., primarily leased to Raytheon Corp.; a 58,722-square-foot asset in Dearborn, Mich., that is home to Carhartt Inc.; a 70,000-square-foot building in Plymouth, Mich., that is primarily leased to AVL Michigan Holding Corp.; and a 29,916-square-foot property leased to BCBSM Inc. in Eagan, Minn. Net proceeds after closing costs, together with funds from other sources, were used to repay approximately $46 million on J.P. Morgan’s senior secured mortgage and approximately $6 million on its mezzanine loan. Subsequent to the dispositions, NLOP owned 55 office properties, 50 of which are in the U.S. and five in Europe.
Net Lease Office Properties Sells Four Office Assets Across Three States for $43.1M
