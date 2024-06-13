Net Lease Office Properties Sells Two Assets in Minnesota for $60.7M

EAGAN, MINN. — Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) has sold two office assets in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan for gross proceeds totaling $60.7 million. The properties, which are leased to Blue Cross Blue Shield Inc., are located at 1800 and 3400 Yankee Doodle Road and total 347,472 square feet. Net proceeds after closing costs were used to repay approximately $48 million of JPMorgan’s senior secured mortgage and approximately $8 million on its mezzanine loan. Following the sale, NLOP owns 47 office properties, three of which are leased to Blue Cross Blue Shield.