Pictured is a rendering of the new Netflix House attraction at the Galleria Dallas shopping mall. The streaming giant also plans to open the same concept at King of Prussia Mall in metro Philadelphia.
Netflix to Open Entertainment Venue at Galleria Shopping Center in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Netflix will open an entertainment venue within an anchor space at Galleria Dallas, a 1.9. million-square-foot shopping center in Dallas. Dubbed Netflix House, the establishment will feature immersive experiences, retail offerings and food-and-beverage concepts. Construction is currently underway on two floors of the property to house the venue, which is scheduled to open in fall 2025. According to Netflix, the venue will occupy a former department store space and span more than 100,000 square feet. MetLife Investment Management owns Galleria Dallas, and Trademark Property Co. manages the property.

