Pictured is the Halloween Midway central courtyard at Netherworld Haunted House in Stone Mountain, Ga.
GeorgiaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Netherworld Haunted House Opens for 29th Season in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. — Netherworld Haunted House has opened in Stone Mountain for its 29th season of operation. Situated at 1313 Netherworld Way on the outskirts of Stone Mountain Park, Netherworld comprises a rotation of haunted experiences, with this year’s themes including “Monster’s Attack” and “Oblivion: Return of the Mangler,” the latter of which features a “haunt within a haunt” called “Grendel’s Feast.”

Pictured is a display within House of Creeps Monster Museum at Netherworld Haunted House.

Beyond the self-guided haunted attractions, Netherworld features a carnival-style courtyard called Halloween Midway that features concessions, seating areas, a gift shop, interactive games, Halloween-themed décor and photo opportunities, as well as meet and greets with some of the park’s horror characters.

Additionally, the park offers five year-round escape rooms and the House of Creeps Monster Museum, which displays props, artifacts and memorabilia used in horror and science fiction movies and TV shows.

Netherworld first opened in 1997 off Jimmy Carter Boulevard before relocating to its 10-acre Stone Mountain complex in 2017.

