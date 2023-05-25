Network Cabling Services Signs 9,573 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Houston-based Network Cabling Services has signed a 9,573-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The company will occupy space at Building 2 at Counter Point at Valwood, a two-building, 97,943-square-foot development. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an affiliate of Hay & Jones Inc., in the lease negotiations. Lee Owen of Compass TE Texas represented the tenant. Counter Point at Valwood is now 90 percent leased.