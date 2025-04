JUSTICE, ILL. — Network Commercial Real Estate has brokered the $4.4 million sale of a 5-acre retail development site located at 8650 W. 79th St. in Justice, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Neil Haleem of Network represented the seller, Emaar Enterprise LLC. Jeremy Forman of Shai Town Realty Group represented the buyer, Quick Trip Corp. The site will be developed into a QT gas station and convenience store.