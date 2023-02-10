Network Services Co. Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease at Schaumburg Towers in Suburban Chicago

Schaumburg Towers is a two-building office property totaling 882,000 square feet.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Distribution company Network Services Co. has signed a 40,000-square-foot office lease at Schaumburg Towers in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The two-building, 882,000-square-foot office property is now 78 percent leased. Since 2017, American Landmark Properties has invested more than $20 million to renovate the asset. Steve Kling and David Florent of Colliers represented the landlord in the lease. James Otto and Hank Cox of CBRE represented the tenant.