Neuman Commercial Arranges Sale of 70,500 SF Shopping Center in Coatesville, Pennsylvania

COATESVILLE, PA. — Regional brokerage firm Neuman Commercial Group has arranged the sale of Airport Village, a 70,500-square-foot shopping center in Coatesville, about 45 miles west of Philadelphia. The center sits on 10.7 acres and was 87 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Aldi, Dollar Tree, Rite Aid, Burger King, Verizon Wireless and US Renal Care. Gil Neuman of Neuman Commercial Group represented the seller, New York-based Nassimi Realty, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed private investor as the buyer.