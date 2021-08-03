Neuman Commercial Brokers $8.6M Sale of Retail, Industrial Building in Ewing, New Jersey

EWING, N.J. — Neuman Commercial Group LLC has brokered the $8.6 million sale of a 98,005-square-foot retail and industrial building in Ewing, a suburb of Trenton. Built in 1955 on 6.7 acres, the property was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale by tenants such as Dollar General, Dunkin’ and the State of New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles. Gil Neuman of Neuman Commercial represented the seller, Black Oak Associates, and procured the undisclosed, locally based buyer.