Neuman Commercial Group Arranges $13.2M Sale of Retail Center in Hagerstown, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Retail, Southeast

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — Neuman Commercial Group LLC has arranged the $13.2 million sale of Hagerstown Shopping Center, a 124,000-square-foot shopping center in Hagerstown. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to 16 tenants including Aldi, Family Dollar, Mr. Tire, AutoZone, McCormick Paints, Super Shoe and Papa John’s. Hagerstown Shopping Center is situated at 503 Dual Highway, less than one mile from downtown Hagerstown and eight miles south of the Maryland-Pennsylvania state border. Gil Neuman of Neuman Commercial Group represented the seller, Bon Aviv Investments, in the sale. Neuman also procured the buyer, an undisclosed private family management office.

