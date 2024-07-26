Neutraderm Buys Manufacturing Complex in Los Angeles for $21M

LOS ANGELES — Neutraderm, a medical-grade skincare manufacturer specializing in over-the-counter drug products, has acquired an industrial building at 20680 Nordoff St. in Los Angeles’ Chatsworth submarket. Nordhoff XC LLC sold the asset for $21 million.

The manufacturer plans to combine this property with two nearby buildings, located at 9000 Lurline Ave. and its current West Coast headquarters at 20600 Nordhoff St. The resulting 115,000-square-foot facility will serve as Neutraderm’s flagship headquarters complex for Southern California.

Erica Balin and Scott Caswell of Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura represented the buyer in the deal.