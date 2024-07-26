Friday, July 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Neutraderm Buys Manufacturing Complex in Los Angeles for $21M

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Neutraderm, a medical-grade skincare manufacturer specializing in over-the-counter drug products, has acquired an industrial building at 20680 Nordoff St. in Los Angeles’ Chatsworth submarket. Nordhoff XC LLC sold the asset for $21 million.

The manufacturer plans to combine this property with two nearby buildings, located at 9000 Lurline Ave. and its current West Coast headquarters at 20600 Nordhoff St. The resulting 115,000-square-foot facility will serve as Neutraderm’s flagship headquarters complex for Southern California.

Erica Balin and Scott Caswell of Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Kauri Investments Buys Medical Office Building in Bellevue,...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 122-Unit Sterling Ridge Seniors...

Zett Group Negotiates Sale of 79-Unit Streamside Assisted...

Lee & Associates Second Quarter Report: Industrial, Office...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 4,995 SF...

Vesper Holdings Acquires 649-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

IPA Brokers Sale of 216-Unit Solis Apartments in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $53.8M Construction Loan for...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 72-Acre Industrial Land Site...