Neveon USA Signs 59,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal, Expansion in Northeast Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Neveon USA, a provider of upholstery, foam and insulation products, has signed a 59,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion in northeast Fort Worth. The space is located within Riverbend Business Park, a 32-building, 1.4 million-square-foot development. Grayson Fleitz and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed, but Newmark represented Neveon in its previous lease for 50,000 square feet at the property in 2023.