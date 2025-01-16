New Age Ko Olina Buys Two Oceanfront Development Lots in Kapolei, Hawaii

KAPOLEI, HAWAII — Los Angeles-based New Age Ko Olina has acquired two oceanfront lots near the Ko Olina master-planned development in Honolulu from Oceanwide Resort HI LLC for an undisclosed price. CBRE’s Matt Bittick and Henry Bose represented the seller, while Powell & Aucello represented the buyer in the deal.

The first lot, adjacent to Aulani Resort, is entitled for up to 1.5 million square feet of developable area and up to 1,400 units. The seller had proposed a 1,383-key Atlantis Resort & Residence Ko Olina (subject to design review), which would feature 37,500 square feet of retail space, 1,200-seating restaurant options, an aquarium and pools, and open to two of Ko Olina’s beach lagoons.

The second lot is entitled for up to 990,000 square feet of developable area with no more than 850 units and opens to two beach lagoons and the Pacific Ocean. The approvals for the lot provide for a hotel, branded residential and timeshare.

Ko Olina is an oceanfront master-planned development on the west coast of Oahu. Situated on more than 642 acres, the property offers four beach lagoons connected by more than a mile-and-a-half of seaside paths, the Ko Olina Golf Club and Ko Olina Marina, the island’s only private deep-draft marina. The transaction represents the last two undeveloped “on beach” parcels within the development.