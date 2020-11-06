New Blueprint Partners, Rabina Acquire 700,000 SF Vancouver Technology Center in Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Washington, Western

Vancouver Innovation Center, located at 18110 SE 34th St. in Vancouver, Wash., features 700,000 square feet of office, flex and industrial space.

VANCOUVER, WASH. — New Blueprint Partners and Rabina have purchased The Vancouver Technology Center located at 18110 SE 34th St. in East Vancouver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The new owners have renamed the 700,000-square-foot campus Vancouver Innovation Center and plan to implement a multi-million-dollar repositioning program to transform the property into a best-in-class office/industrial flex campus.

Built in 1980, the current campus features six buildings with office, flex and light manufacturing space; an exterior courtyard; community garden; park area; and basketball and volleyball courts. The new owners plan to create new building entrances, new common areas, indoor and outdoor amenities and energy-efficient building systems.

The partnership’s long-term plan includes the addition of new uses to the campus that will create a live-work-play environment that connects residential, office, manufacturing and retail uses with a network of public pathways, parks and common spaces. Once complete, the campus will be part of a connected community with all components within a 20-minute walk.

Evan Pariser, Marko Kazanjian, Nicco Lupo and Casey Davidson of JLL Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing for the buyers.