New Brewery Opens at Chateau Centre in Wyoming, Michigan

The first location of 3 Gatos Brewery is now open at 1760 44th St.

WYOMING, MICH. — 3 Gatos Brewery has opened its first location within Chateau Centre at 1760 44th St. in Wyoming, a southern suburb of Grand Rapids. At 3 Gatos Brewery, the food and beer are influenced by Brazilian and German cultures. The founders, Linus and Renata De Paoli, named the brewery after their three cats. Rod Alderink of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the undisclosed landlord. Todd Roesler of Keller Williams GR East represented the tenant.