New Castle Acquires Holiday Inn Hotel in Jekyll Island, Georgia for $41M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Hospitality, Southeast

JEKYLL ISLAND, GA. — New Castle Hotels & Resorts, a Ridgefield, Conn.-based resort hotel owner and operator, has acquired the Holiday Inn Resort Jekyll Island, a 158-room hotel in Jekyll Island. Georgia Coast Holdings LLC and NorthPointe Hospitality sold the property for $41 million. Rich Lillis of Colliers represented the buyer in the transaction.

The Holiday Inn Resort Jekyll Island is a full-service hotel situated on more than seven acres of oceanfront property, including a quarter-mile of beachfront. The hotel features oversized rooms and suites, as well as a playground and lawn area, fire pits and cabanas, kid programming and activities, bike rentals, fitness center, pool and a hot hub.

Located at 701 N Beachview Drive, the hotel is located near Driftwood Beach and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. The hotel also is situated near numerous bike trails and 18 miles from Saint Simons Island.