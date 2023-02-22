REBusinessOnline

New City Development Breaks Ground on $300M Hobbs Station Mixed-Use Project in Plainfield, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Mixed-Use

PLAINFIELD, IND. — New City Development has broken ground on Hobbs Station, a $300 million mixed-use project in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield. The project is being built in partnership with Formation Properties. Shiel Sexton Cos. is the general contractor.

Phase I includes 300 apartment units with 30,000 square feet of street-level retail and restaurant space. Completion is slated for the end of 2024. Phase I will also include 98 single-family homes built by Pulte Homes and Pyatt Homes along with two industrial buildings totaling nearly 500,000 square feet built by HSA Commercial. A centralized public park as part of the project will enable the community to enjoy amenities such as pickleball and bocce ball.

At full buildout, Hobbs Station will include up to 240 single-family homes, 650 apartment units, 90 seniors housing units, 70,000 square feet of commercial space, 500,000 square feet of industrial space and 200,000 square feet of office space.





