New Development Is Slow in Seattle MSA Multifamily Market

— By Candice Chevaillier, CCIM, Principal, Lee & Associates | Pacific Northwest Multifamily Team —

Absorption still lags supply in the Seattle MSA contributing to higher vacancy and flat rents. In Q1 2024 3,000 units were delivered, yet only 2,800 were absorbed. Vacancy is stabilizing at 6.9 percent this quarter and then is expected to trend down starting in Q3, finally allowing meaningful growth in rents.

Construction costs remain high and options for financing limited, curtailing new development. This is creating demand for existing value-add acquisitions. 2024 and 2023 sale volume in the Seattle MSA is still a trickle of what it was in 2022 and 2021, shifting Cap Rates slowly upwards. This trend is expected to be short-lived. As interest rates finally begin to fall, and rents begin to rise, investors who catch this inflection point will prevail from best pricing and benefit while more conservative capital sits on the sidelines.