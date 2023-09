NEW YORK CITY — Locally based development and construction management firm New Empire Corp. has broken ground on a 12-story apartment building at 58-01 Queens Blvd. Designed by Tang Studio Architect and Whitehall Interiors, the building will offer amenities such as a children’s playroom, indoor lounge, outdoor terrace and a fitness center. The number of units, types of floor plans and expected completion date were not disclosed.