CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — New England Development has added two new food-and-beverage concepts to CanalSide Food + Drink, a food hall located within its Cambridgeside mixed-use development. Juicygreens and Far Out Ice Cream will join the roster at CanalSide, which opens on Friday, Oct. 25. Other concepts at the food hall include anoush’ella, Caffé Nero, Chilacates, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go, Fresh, InChu, Lala’s Neapolitan-ish Pizza, Nu Burger, Sapporo Ramen, Teazzi Tea Shop and C-Side Bar.