New England Retail Properties Arranges $10.5M Sale of Six Connecticut Retail Properties

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

WETHERFIELD, CONN. — Connecticut-based New England Retail Properties has arranged the sale of six single-tenant retail properties located throughout The Constitution State for a combined price of $10.5 million. The properties, all of which are net leased to lawn and pet products retailer Smithland Supply, are located in Manchester, Southington, Bethel, North Haven, Middlefield and North Branford. Matt Halprin of New England Retail Properties represented the sellers in the transactions.