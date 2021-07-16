REBusinessOnline

New England Retail Properties Brokers $6.7M Sale of Shoppes at Old Saybrook in Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

OLD SAYBROOK, CONN. — Connecticut-based brokerage, consulting and development firm New England Retail Properties has brokered the $6.7 million sale of The Shoppes at Old Saybrook. The 94,175-square-foot regional shopping center sits on 8.5 acres and is located in the southern coastal part of the state. Tenants include Ocean State Job Lot, Town Fair Tire, Dollar Tree, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Midas Muffler. Matt Halprin of New England Retail Properties represented the seller, Basser Kaufman Saybrook LLC, in the transaction. Halprin also procured the buyer, OSJL of Old Saybrook LLC.

