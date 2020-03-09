REBusinessOnline

New Era Partners Acquires 48-Bed Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Waco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — New Era Partners, a division of Texas-based development and investment firm New Era Cos., has acquired the 48-bed Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Waco. The newly built facility provides both inpatient and outpatient mental health treatments. New Era acquired the asset as part of a portfolio of healthcare properties that includes three behavioral hospitals that are operated by Oceans Healthcare. The Plano-based provider has about 25 behavioral health facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The seller was not disclosed.

