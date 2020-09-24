REBusinessOnline

New Firm August Real Estate Launches Two Dallas Office Redevelopment Projects in Deep Ellum

DALLAS — August Real Estate, a Dallas-based development firm founded by brothers and industry veterans Evan and Jordan August, has launched with two redevelopment projects in the city’s historic Deep Ellum neighborhood. The first project involves the restoration of The Continental Gin Building, which was built in 1888, into a modern office complex with the feel of a boutique hotel that will feature a 22,000-square-foot coworking space from local operator Common Desk. August is also renovating the building at 333 1st Ave., which was built in 1926 and most recently occupied by Nordstrom’s Trunk Club, to offer 36,000 square feet of office space. The projects are expected to be complete in the first and second quarters of 2021, respectively.

