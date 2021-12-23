REBusinessOnline

New + Found to Begin Construction on $125M Phase II of City Foundry STL Mixed-Use Project in St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Mixed-Use

Phase II of City Foundry STL will include residential, office, retail and parking space. (Rendering courtesy of Lawrence Group)

ST. LOUIS — New + Found is scheduled to break ground on the second phase of City Foundry STL in January. The $125 million project will include a 272-unit apartment tower, 83,000-square-foot office building, 25,000 square feet of retail space and a 481-car parking garage. Lawrence Group is the lead architect and interior design firm for the project. ARCO/Murray will construct the apartment building, while Lawrence Group’s construction team will build the timber office building. Completion is slated for early 2024. City Foundry STL is the transformation of the former Federal-Mogul foundry site into a mixed-use development. Phase I includes a food hall as well as creative office, retail and entertainment space.

