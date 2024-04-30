Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Tanzanite-Living-Sacramento-CA.jpg
Tanzanite Living in Sacramento’s Natomas neighborhood offers 211 build-to-rent single-family homes. (Image courtesy of www.tanzaniteliving.com)
Build-to-RentCaliforniaDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalWestern

New Growth Living Opens 211-Unit Tanzanite Homes Build-to-Rent Development in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Austin, Texas-based New Growth Living has opened Tanzanite Homes, a build-to-rent community at 2490 Quiet Trail Lane in Sacramento’s Natomas neighborhood. The development offers 211 units in a mix of single-family homes and duplexes.

Designed by Jeffrey DeMure + Associates, the majority of residences are grouped as duplex units with attached and detached alley-loaded garages. The two- and three-bedroom homes range from 1,009 square feet to 1,501 square feet, while the 73 one-bedroom units are 726 square feet. Additionally, there are eight single-family detached homes.

In-unit features include all-electric appliances, quartz countertops, modern wood-style flooring, spacious closets and smarthome technology. Many of the units also have private fenced-in yards.

Tanzanite Homes features four central gathering areas with shared community amenities, including a 2,800-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool with lounge areas, and an outdoor barbecue kitchen with grilling station, fire pits and green space.

You may also like

Coro Realty to Develop Four Self-Storage Facilities in...

Contegra Construction to Build 100,000 SF Manufacturing Plant...

Kraus-Anderson Begins $24M Renovation of Chaska Middle School...

KRE Group Begins 345,152 SF Industrial Redevelopment in...

Simon Underway on Expansion at Woodbury Common Premium...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $55M Refinancing for Two-Tower...

SSG, Hanley Negotiate Sale of 48,537 SF Canyon...

AB Potomac Sells 34-Unit Multifamily Property in Riverside,...

Unique Properties / TCN Worldwide Brokers $4.7M Sale...