New Growth Living Opens 211-Unit Tanzanite Homes Build-to-Rent Development in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Austin, Texas-based New Growth Living has opened Tanzanite Homes, a build-to-rent community at 2490 Quiet Trail Lane in Sacramento’s Natomas neighborhood. The development offers 211 units in a mix of single-family homes and duplexes.

Designed by Jeffrey DeMure + Associates, the majority of residences are grouped as duplex units with attached and detached alley-loaded garages. The two- and three-bedroom homes range from 1,009 square feet to 1,501 square feet, while the 73 one-bedroom units are 726 square feet. Additionally, there are eight single-family detached homes.

In-unit features include all-electric appliances, quartz countertops, modern wood-style flooring, spacious closets and smarthome technology. Many of the units also have private fenced-in yards.

Tanzanite Homes features four central gathering areas with shared community amenities, including a 2,800-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool with lounge areas, and an outdoor barbecue kitchen with grilling station, fire pits and green space.