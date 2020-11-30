REBusinessOnline

New Hilton Garden Inn Hotel Opens in Kalamazoo at Reduced Capacity

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Michigan, Midwest

The Hilton Garden Inn will open 54 rooms for the time being. The adjoining Home2 Suites is slated to open in May.

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — A new Hilton Garden Inn hotel has opened in downtown Kalamazoo. The hotel will operate at a reduced capacity of 54 rooms, with the remaining 60 rooms expected to open in February. The dual-branded development adjoins a 106-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel that is slated to open in May. PlazaCorp and Dora Hotel Co. partnered on the project, which is a restoration of the historic Mason Temple building. Designed by Spier & Rohns and dating back to 1915, the property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Amenities at the hotel include an indoor pool, onsite restaurant, outdoor courtyard, fitness center, lounge, business center and 2,100 square feet of banquet space.

