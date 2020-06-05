New Jersey Gov. Murphy Extends State of Emergency, Says State Will Begin Stage II of Reopening on June 15

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has extended the state of emergency declaration amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a statement released by his office on Thursday, June 4. The move extends all executive orders related to the temporary closing of businesses and enforcement of social distancing — originally ordered on March 9 — for at least another 30 days. The state of emergency allows the state government to receive financial assistance from the federal government and also to employ federal disaster services including the National Guard. In addition, Murphy said that the state will begin Stage II of its reopening plan, which will allow outdoor dining at restaurants and reopening of nonessential retail stores, on June 15. Hair salons and barbershops will follow on June 22, and other businesses including nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and libraries will then be considered for reopening at a later date. As of June 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 162,000 cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey and nearly 11,900 deaths.