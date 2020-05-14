New Jersey Governor Says Curbside Pickup, Construction Can Restart on Monday, May 18

Posted on by in New Jersey, Northeast

TRENTON, N.J. — Retailers and construction projects in New Jersey will be allowed to resume operations while adhering to social distancing policies on Monday, May 18, according to Gov. Phil Murphy in a public statement. In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, the governor closed nonessential businesses and ordered all residents to stay home on March 21 and later ordered nonessential construction to stop on April 8. Restaurants have been allowed to provide pickup and delivery services, and essential businesses including grocery stores have been allowed to stay open with social-distancing restrictions in place.

The governor’s new order applies to all retailers that were not originally deemed essential and are able to adhere to social distancing policies, including restricting customers from physically entering establishments. Similarly, the order applies to all construction projects not originally deemed essential. Gov. Murphy said in a public statement that the virus is less likely to spread in a construction environment, as projects are limited to workers rather than customers. As of May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 140,700 cases of the virus in the state, and more than 9,500 deaths.