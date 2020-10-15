REBusinessOnline

New Jersey Industrial Rents, Vacancy Maintain Historic Levels, Says Cushman & Wakefield

Posted on by in Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey industrial market has maintained its historically high rate of rent growth and low rate of vacancy through the third quarter, respectively clocking in at $9.39 per square foot and 3 percent, according to the latest report from Cushman & Wakefield.

Demand for industrial space from e-commerce and third-party logistics users fueled the performances of both metrics as consumers increasingly spent more time at home and shopped online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Year-to-date, the Garden State has absorbed more than 6.5 million square feet of industrial space, down only slightly from the 7.2 million square feet absorbed by the end of the third quarter in 2019. However, Jason Price, the firm’s director of Tri-State research, noted that the moderate decline in year-to-date absorption was more attributable to lack of supply than diminished tenant demand.

Construction activity has risen over the first nine months of 2020 relative to that period in 2019 as the market has shown signs of being undersupplied. Year-to-date, developers have delivered some 8.1 million square feet of new inventory, a 28.6 percent increase from the 6.3 million square feet delivered through the first three quarters of last year. In addition, New Jersey’s industrial pipeline spans roughly 7 million square feet of new projects under construction, with roughly a quarter of that space preleased.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  