New Market Properties Acquires 85,599 SF Midway Market Retail Center in North Dallas

DALLAS — New Market Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities (PAC) has acquired Midway Market, an 85,599-square-foot shopping center in Dallas. Kroger anchors the center, which is located at the corner of Frankford and Midway roads on the city’s north side. The seller was not disclosed. Approximately 145,000 people with an average household income in excess of $98,000 live within a three-mile radius of the center.