REBusinessOnline

New Market Properties Acquires 85,599 SF Midway Market Retail Center in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

DALLAS — New Market Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities (PAC) has acquired Midway Market, an 85,599-square-foot shopping center in Dallas. Kroger anchors the center, which is located at the corner of Frankford and Midway roads on the city’s north side. The seller was not disclosed. Approximately 145,000 people with an average household income in excess of $98,000 live within a three-mile radius of the center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business