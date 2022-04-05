New Mountain Capital Divests of Four Industrial Properties in California for $65M

Arctic Glacier Co. occupies the cold production and distribution facility at 17011, 17023 and 17027 S. Central Ave. in Carson, Calif.

VAN NUYS, CARSON, VERNON AND OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — New York-based New Mountain Capital has completed the disposition of four infill industrial properties in the Greater Los Angeles and San Diego County area to Rexford Industrial Realty for $65 million.

Totaling 150,736 square feet, the four assets are located at:

14243 Bessemer St. in Van Nuys

17011, 17023 and 17027 S. Central Ave. in Carson

2970 East 50th St. in Vernon

2843 Benet Road in Oceanside

Arctic Glacier Co. currently occupies all the properties, which are cold production and distribution facilities.

Vincent Polce, Robert Bickel, Barbara Perrier, Eric Cox and Rebecca Perlmutter of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.