Thursday, May 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

New Museum Signs 5,850 SF Office Lease in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New Museum, an institution devoted to contemporary art, has signed a 5,850-square-foot office lease at 250 Bowery in Lower Manhattan. The space will house the museum’s administrative offices during its temporary closure, which stems from a 60,000-square-foot expansion project that began in November 2022 and is slated for an early 2025 completion. A joint venture of Taconic Partners, L+M Development Partners, BFC Partners, The Prusik Group and Goldman Sachs Asset Management owns the building.

You may also like

T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods to Open at Beaufort Station...

Partners Real Estate to Expand, Relocate Houston Office...

Tom Thumb to Open New Grocery Store in...

Omar Welfare Association Signs 4,718 SF Office Lease...

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Opens...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 311,040 SF Industrial Building...

Gantry Arranges $10.2M Acquisition Loan for Southern New...

Stuf Storage Opens 110-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Brooklyn

Tenants Sign Leases Totaling 46,000 SF at Union...