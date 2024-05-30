New Museum Signs 5,850 SF Office Lease in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — New Museum, an institution devoted to contemporary art, has signed a 5,850-square-foot office lease at 250 Bowery in Lower Manhattan. The space will house the museum’s administrative offices during its temporary closure, which stems from a 60,000-square-foot expansion project that began in November 2022 and is slated for an early 2025 completion. A joint venture of Taconic Partners, L+M Development Partners, BFC Partners, The Prusik Group and Goldman Sachs Asset Management owns the building.