New Orleans Redevelopment Fund Receives $45M Loan to Convert Hotel into Student Housing for Tulane Medical Students

Posted on by in Development, Louisiana, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

The 12-story building will offer 154 units that are expected to be move-in ready by August 2021.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Redevelopment Fund (NORF) has received a $45 million loan to convert the Warwick Hotel in downtown New Orleans into student housing for Tulane University medical students. The 12-story building will offer 154 units that are expected to be move-in ready by August 2021. The property is situated at 1315 Gravier St., adjacent to Tulane University Medical School. Tulane University has signed a long-term lease with NORF. The community will feature ground-level retail space, a full-service restaurant, coffee shop and patio seating. As part of the $45 million construction loan, Hancock Whitney Bank provided bridge financing and Midland State Bank provided Historic Tax Credits to the developer. The Warwick Hotel was originally built in 1952 and has sat dormant since Hurricane Katrina hit the city. Hernandez Consulting & Construction will serve as the general contractor, and Albert Architecture and SCNZ are the project’s architects.

