New Ownership Group Revitalizes 161 North Clark Office Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago office tower 161 North Clark has emerged from receivership with a new ownership group that has inked 75,000 square feet of leases so far this year. The 50-story property features a refreshed lobby and a soon-to-open Veteran Roasters coffee shop. The new ownership group is an entity doing business as 161 North Clark Newco LLC. Telos Group is overseeing leasing, CBRE is the property manager and Xroads Real Estate Advisors is the asset manager. The 1 million-square-foot property is situated directly across from Google’s new Chicago headquarters, which are slated to open in 2026.

Established in 2017, the veteran-owned Veteran Roasters is opening in the retail space formerly occupied by Freshii. Visitors will also enjoy a multimedia art exhibit from local artist Tom Rossiter. Tenant amenities include a conference center, 12th-floor outdoor roof terrace, fitness center and lounge. The new ownership is working on plans to expand and update the amenity and conference center floor.