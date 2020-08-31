REBusinessOnline

New Perspective Opens 128-Unit Senior Living Community in Waukesha, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Wisconsin

New Perspective Waukesha includes independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

WAUKESHA, WIS. — New Perspective has opened New Perspective Waukesha, a 128-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Amenities include a pool, dance hall, fitness center, café, movie theater and enclosed courtyard. This is the second community that the owner-operator has opened in the past two months. New Perspective’s portfolio consists of 24 communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  