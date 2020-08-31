New Perspective Opens 128-Unit Senior Living Community in Waukesha, Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, WIS. — New Perspective has opened New Perspective Waukesha, a 128-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Amenities include a pool, dance hall, fitness center, café, movie theater and enclosed courtyard. This is the second community that the owner-operator has opened in the past two months. New Perspective’s portfolio consists of 24 communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.