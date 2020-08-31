New Perspective Opens 128-Unit Senior Living Community in Waukesha, Wisconsin

New Perspective Waukesha includes independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

WAUKESHA, WIS. — New Perspective has opened New Perspective Waukesha, a 128-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Amenities include a pool, dance hall, fitness center, café, movie theater and enclosed courtyard. This is the second community that the owner-operator has opened in the past two months. New Perspective’s portfolio consists of 24 communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.