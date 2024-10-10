Thursday, October 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
New Perspective Weldon Spring is located at 400 Siedentop Road.
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriMultifamilySeniors Housing

New Perspective Opens 136-Unit Senior Living Community in Weldon Spring, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

WELDON SPRING, MO. — New Perspective and Boldt Real Estate have opened New Perspective Weldon Spring, a 136-unit senior living community in the western St. Louis suburb of Weldon Spring. Located at 400 Siedentop Road, the property features independent living, assisted living and memory care units in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a formal dining room, café, fitness center, chapel and activity spaces. The community also offers artificial intelligence-driven fall detection technology SafelyYou, life and activity programming by LifeLoop, in-house therapy services from Fox Rehabilitation and a partnership with Curana Health to bring resident-centered care. The property is situated next to Persimmons Golf Club and near Progress West Hospital.

You may also like

Colliers Arranges Sale of 195,375 SF Industrial Building...

Summit Design + Build Completes 14-Acre Innovation, Education...

Willow Bridge Begins Leasing 11-Story Multifamily Tower in...

Marsella Development to Open $25M Food Hall in...

FiveStone Breaks Ground on 30,000 SF Alabama Office...

RocaPoint Signs Four Restaurants to Join $1B Greenville...

StreetLights Residential Opens 314-Unit Multifamily Community in Scottsdale,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 10,734 SF...

Fidelis Breaks Ground on 105-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment of...