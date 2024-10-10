New Perspective Opens 136-Unit Senior Living Community in Weldon Spring, Missouri

WELDON SPRING, MO. — New Perspective and Boldt Real Estate have opened New Perspective Weldon Spring, a 136-unit senior living community in the western St. Louis suburb of Weldon Spring. Located at 400 Siedentop Road, the property features independent living, assisted living and memory care units in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a formal dining room, café, fitness center, chapel and activity spaces. The community also offers artificial intelligence-driven fall detection technology SafelyYou, life and activity programming by LifeLoop, in-house therapy services from Fox Rehabilitation and a partnership with Curana Health to bring resident-centered care. The property is situated next to Persimmons Golf Club and near Progress West Hospital.