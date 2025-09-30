New Phase of Recovery Supportive Housing Development Opens in Jackson, Michigan

JACKSON, MICH. — The McDaniel Apartments at Andy’s Place II has opened in Jackson, about 37 miles west of Ann Arbor. The project marks a major expansion of Michigan’s first Permanent Recovery Supportive Housing initiative. The development adds 26 affordable housing units and vital recovery services to serve expectant families overcoming opioid addiction. The new phase is named in honor of Mark McDaniel, president and CEO of Cinnaire.

Andy’s Place, established in 2020, was the first in Michigan to directly link long-term housing with recovery services. Andy’s Place II, now The McDaniel Apartments, focuses on keeping families together through recovery. Unlike the first phase, which primarily serves treatment court referrals, this phase is open to families applying directly. Residents will have access to peer recovery coaching; onsite behavioral health services; a resource center and community room; and outdoor gathering spaces, picnic areas and a tot lot. These features are designed to reduce relapse, prevent family separation and help residents develop the skills needed for long-term recovery and independence.

The McDaniel Apartments was made possible through a collaboration among local, state and private-sector partners, including Cinnaire, Huntington Bank, Comerica, Fifth Third Bank, Michigan State Housing Development Authority and various community-based organizations. This includes opioid settlement funds through the State of Michigan Opioid Healing and Recovery Fund.