New Retail Tenants Open at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu

HONOLULU — Ala Moana Center, a 2.4-million-square-foot shopping center located in Honolulu, has announced the expansion of 10 new tenants this year. A mix of restaurant and retail businesses — Amaterasu; Coconut Ave; Baskin Robbins; Eve Ala Moana; fanfancy+; Lovisa; NOHO HOME; Skinceuticals Skin Lab; and ZEGNA — have already opened at the property. Dave & Buster’s, the final tenant to join the roster, is scheduled to open in mid-April.

Brookfield Properties of Chicago owns and operates the center. Ala Moana Center is anchored by Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Macy’s and Target and houses more than 350 stores and restaurants, including a selection of local, international and luxury brands.