New Retailers, Restaurants Lease Space on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — The Lincoln Road Business Improvement District (BID) has announced a new wave of retailers and restaurants opening on Lincoln Road, the retail high street of Miami Beach. The new concepts include All’Antico Vinaio, an Italian sandwich concept that will occupy 1,793 square feet at 647 Lincoln Road; Che by Chelsey, an apparel concept that opened its 675-square-foot boutique at 830 Lincoln Road in May; and Davinci Gelato, which opened its 1,350-square-foot gelato shop at 645 Lincoln Road in May.

Other newcomers will include Prince Street Pizza and Negroni Caffe & Sushi Bar, which will open before the end of the year, as well as Noble 33’s Mediterranean dining concept Meduza Mediterrania, which will open in 2026.

Additionally, Victoria’s Secret and PINK have relocated to a newly built-out space spanning 7,500 square feet at 900-904 Lincoln Road, and Beverly Hills-based Alo Yoga will open a new flagship spanning 13,480 square feet at 100 Lincoln Road, a space that has been vacant for a few years.