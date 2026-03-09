Monday, March 9, 2026
New State Capital Partners Acquires Vast Coworking Group

by Abby Cox

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. AND WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Private equity firm New State Capital Partners has acquired West Palm Beach-based Vast Coworking Group, which operates more than 200 coworking offices across the world, spanning roughly 2.7 million square feet and serving 70,000 members. The coworking company’s brands include VentureX, Office Evolution and the Intelligent Office. Jason Anderson will continue to serve as CEO of Vast.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP was New State Capital’s legal counsel, while Ice Miller LLP and Boxwood Partners represented the seller, United Franchise Group. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This purchase marks New State Capital’s second major investment from its fourth investment fund.

