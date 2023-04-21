New Tenants Bring Blaine35 Industrial Park in Minnesota to Full Occupancy

BLAINE, MINN. — Blaine35, a three-building industrial park totaling 317,400 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine, is now fully leased. Action Target, a shooting range equipment manufacturer, leased 31,120 square feet in Building A and plans to take occupancy in May. Aspect Automation, an automated manufacturing solutions provider, leased the entire 98,900-square-foot Building B and expects to take occupancy in November. Dan Swartz and Austin Lovin of CBRE represented the developer, Canada-based Artis REIT, which completed the final building in December. Other tenants include Chandler Industries, Caerus Corp. and Jonco Die Inc.