Friday, April 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Blaine35 consists of three buildings totaling 317,400 square feet.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwestMinnesota

New Tenants Bring Blaine35 Industrial Park in Minnesota to Full Occupancy

by Kristin Harlow

BLAINE, MINN. — Blaine35, a three-building industrial park totaling 317,400 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine, is now fully leased. Action Target, a shooting range equipment manufacturer, leased 31,120 square feet in Building A and plans to take occupancy in May. Aspect Automation, an automated manufacturing solutions provider, leased the entire 98,900-square-foot Building B and expects to take occupancy in November. Dan Swartz and Austin Lovin of CBRE represented the developer, Canada-based Artis REIT, which completed the final building in December. Other tenants include Chandler Industries, Caerus Corp. and Jonco Die Inc.

You may also like

Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on 223,375 SF Industrial...

Premier Workspaces Opens 14,500 SF Shared Office Property...

P3 Post Leases 11,359 SF Office Space in...

CBRE Arranges 41,500 SF Lease of Warehouse Property...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 101,362 SF Industrial Property...

LEVCOR Signs Four Tenants to Retail Leases at...

Bradford Negotiates 10,130 SF Industrial Lease in Grand...

Brennan Acquires 485,000 SF Office Building in Suburban...

Greystone Provides $13.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...