New Tenants Open at Collection at Chevy Chase Mixed-Use Center in Metro DC

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — A new wave of tenants have opened at The Collection at Chevy Chase, an upscale, multi-story mixed-use development in metro Washington, D.C.’s Friendship Heights district. Located on Wisconsin Circle in Chevy Chase, The Collection’s new tenants include Porsche Studio (3,756 square feet), Brooks Brothers (5,722 square feet), Bright Horizons (11,638 square feet) and a kiosk for Dunkin’ (400 square feet).

The Chevy Chase Land Co. is the owner and landlord of The Collection. Built in 2006, the center is home to tenants including Tiffany & Co., Amazon Fresh, Capital One Bank, Giorgetti, Capital Laser & Skincare, Clyde’s Restaurant, The Hunter’s Hound, Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery, Joy by Seven Reasons and Merritt Gallery, among others.