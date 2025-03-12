New Tenants Open at Crocker Park Lifestyle Center in Westlake, Ohio

WESTLAKE, OHIO — New tenants are opening and existing tenants are expanding at Crocker Park lifestyle center in Westlake, a western suburb of Cleveland. New tenants include Color Me Mine, Garage, Océanne, State & Liberty, Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle, Tradehome Shoes and Vera Bradley. Arhaus and Lucky Shoes are relocating to larger spaces. Additionally, CPL Architecture, Engineering & Planning will soon open an office, and Palmer Holland is expanding its footprint, now occupying a ground-floor space in addition to its third-floor office space. Crocker Park features more than 4.5 million square feet with over 130 local and national retailers and dining options as well as office buildings, luxury apartments and an event venue. Cleveland-based Stark Enterprises is the owner.