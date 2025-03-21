New Tenants Open at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted, Ohio

NORTH OLMSTED, OHIO — New tenants have opened at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted, a western suburb of Cleveland. Prime Time Sports & Framing is a custom framing shop specializing in sports and entertainment memorabilia. The 7,916-square-foot space, located in the Dillard’s wing, features autographed memorabilia from Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State University players. Tracy’s Trinkets & Treasures, located near Phoenix Theatres, features more than 30 local and small handcrafted businesses. The 7,828-square-foot store offers a variety of goods, including organic bath products, candles, jewelry, wreaths, t-shirts and baked goods.

Coming soon to Great Northern Mall are Build the Pho, One Pot and Texas Roadhouse. Projected to open this spring, Vietnamese restaurant Build the Pho will occupy 3,800 square feet with a patio. Slated to open in the fall, One Pot will serve Korean barbecue in its 5,600-square-foot space with a patio. Texas Roadhouse will occupy 7,900 square feet near JC Penney and is scheduled to open this fall.

Operated by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, Great Northern Mall spans 1.2 million square feet with a mix of 100 national and local brands.