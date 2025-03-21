Friday, March 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityMidwestOhioRetail

New Tenants Open at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

NORTH OLMSTED, OHIO — New tenants have opened at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted, a western suburb of Cleveland. Prime Time Sports & Framing is a custom framing shop specializing in sports and entertainment memorabilia. The 7,916-square-foot space, located in the Dillard’s wing, features autographed memorabilia from Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State University players. Tracy’s Trinkets & Treasures, located near Phoenix Theatres, features more than 30 local and small handcrafted businesses. The 7,828-square-foot store offers a variety of goods, including organic bath products, candles, jewelry, wreaths, t-shirts and baked goods.

Coming soon to Great Northern Mall are Build the Pho, One Pot and Texas Roadhouse. Projected to open this spring, Vietnamese restaurant Build the Pho will occupy 3,800 square feet with a patio. Slated to open in the fall, One Pot will serve Korean barbecue in its 5,600-square-foot space with a patio. Texas Roadhouse will occupy 7,900 square feet near JC Penney and is scheduled to open this fall.

Operated by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, Great Northern Mall spans 1.2 million square feet with a mix of 100 national and local brands.

You may also like

Whitestone REIT Welcomes Four New Tenants to Davenport...

Principal Asset Management Sells 204,000 SF Pinewood Square...

SkyREM Signs 129,600 SF Industrial Lease in Fort...

Aircraft Custom Interiors Renews 19,237 SF Lease at...

Crunch Fitness Opens 40,000 SF Gym at Westridge...

Law Firm Signs 8,000 SF Office Lease at...

Wieland Expands Operations in Metro St. Louis with...

Assemble Lincoln Selects Site for 125,000 SF Downtown...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Equity Financing for University...