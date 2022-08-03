REBusinessOnline

New Tenants Sign Leases Totaling 32,101 SF at Industrial Property in Schaumburg, Illinois

The 147,752-square-foot property is now 95.5 percent leased.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — SparrowHawk has negotiated new leases with tenants totaling 32,101 square feet at its industrial property located along National Parkway in Schaumburg. The 147,752-square-foot property is now 95.5 percent leased with one remaining space available for immediate occupancy.

Italy-based TECH.PA signed a lease for 9,094 square feet for its first industrial showroom and warehouse space in Chicago and the U.S. The company, which specializes in the field of industrial automation and robotics, will take occupancy this month. Kelly Joyce of Colliers represented SparrowHawk in the lease and serves as the leasing agent for the property. John Hunter of John Hunter Services represented the tenant.

Adaptive Adventures leased and moved into 3,355 square feet of space. The nonprofit organization provides outdoor sports opportunities to improve the quality of life for children, adults and veterans with physical disabilities.

Jarvis Lighting renewed and expanded its lease to 19,652 square feet. The commercial lighting manufacturer and distributor previously occupied 10,552 square feet.

