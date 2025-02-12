New Tenants Sign Office, Retail Leases Totaling 73,500 SF at Bell Works Chicagoland

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Recent additions at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates include global medical device and solutions provider Arjo, indoor golf facility Swing Loose, interactive gaming and entertainment experience Game Night Out, Indonesian specialty retailer LeGenda, video installation gallery Cameos of Street Life, local media company Love Local Media Agency and French-inspired gluten-free bakery Musing Baker. The new and expanded office and retail leases represent an additional 73,500 square feet at the property.

In addition to the new tenants, Convergint, an existing tenant specializing in technology solutions, has expanded its footprint by an additional 17,400 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of warehouse space. Convergint’s space now totals 92,400 square feet.

Inspired by Somerset Development is the developer behind Bell Works Chicagoland, the redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus.