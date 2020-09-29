REBusinessOnline

New York-Based HVAC Firm Gil-Bar Industries Acquires GBS Limited

NEW YORK CITY — New York-based HVAC design and engineering firm Gil-Bar Industries has acquired GBS Ltd., an air conditioning contractor based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. As part of the deal, Metro Air Products NJ, a Gil-Bar Industries affiliate, will join the GBS Ltd. team and Gil-Bar’s New Jersey operations as a single entity that will be known as Gil-Bar Sales NJ. Former GBS principal Greg Peifer will join Gil-Bar as sales manager of a new Gil-Bar office in Philadelphia.

