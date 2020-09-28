REBusinessOnline

New York-Based J.S. Held Acquires Examine Construction Consultants

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast

JERICHO, N.Y. — J.S. Held, a global consulting firm based in Jericho, New York, has acquired Examine Construction Consultants, a firm with multiple offices in Canada that provides construction services on projects throughout North America and France. J.S. Held provides a range of real estate-related services, including property damage assessment, water and fire restoration consulting, equipment consulting and forensic architecture and engineering. Examine, which also has an office in Paris, joins a team that comprises more than 1,000 consultants around the world.

