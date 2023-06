RYE, N.Y. — New York Blood Center Enterprises will open a 187,000-square-foot headquarters campus in Rye, located in Westchester County. The facility will include space for life sciences research, blood collections, processing and cell therapy manufacturing and traditional office functions. G3 Architects is designing the project, and Consigli Construction Co. is serving as the general contractor. Construction is underway, and completion is slated for the second half of 2024.